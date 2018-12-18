NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí release EvoFit of man sought in relation to alleged sex assault

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 01:24 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí have issued an image of a man they want to speak to about an alleged sexual assault in Dublin.

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in a white taxi being brought from Serpentine Avenue through the city centre to Emmet Street in the early hours of the 9th of December.

The man is described as being between 27 to 35 years old, with short black hair and has a beard and was wearing glasses.

He was also wearing a short sleeved shirt.

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information and have issued a picture of the man and the car.


