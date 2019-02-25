Gardaí release CCTV footage of Icelandic man missing in Dublin

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for the public's assistance in locating an Icelandic man who is missing in Dublin.

41-year-old Jon Jonsson was last seen in Whitehall on January 9 at approximately 11am.

The investigation by An Garda Síochána was highlighted on tonight’s Crimecall programme on RTE.

CCTV footage aired on the programme showed Mr Jonsson leaving his hotel and walking up the Swords Road, past McGettigan's pub heading north.

Mr Jonsson, who is six foot tall, of medium build and with short brown hair is seen wearing a black padded jacket.

He had arrived in Dublin the previous day with his fiancée to participate in a poker tournament.

On the day he was last seen, he had left his phone, wallet and passport in his room at the Bonnington Hotel where he was staying.

He was reported missing by his fiancée the following day.

12 members of his family have travelled from Iceland to assist in the search, and the news has generated a lot of media attention in his home nation.

Jon Jonsson

At a session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva today, Tanaiste Simon Coveney met Iceland's Foreign Minister ‎Gudlaugur Thór Thórdarson who said that he appreciated the efforts of Irish authorities in searching for Mr Jonsson.

Gardaí are appealing in particular to taxi drivers and people working in casinos, given that Mr Jonsson was in Dublin to attend a poker tournament.

Anyone who has seen Mr Jonsson or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.