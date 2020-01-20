Gardaí refuse to comment as Michael Healy-Rae claims he had assurances from 'senior garda' on election fundraising permit

Gardaí have said they are not commenting on a fundraising appeal by Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae and whether there is a difficulty with his permit.

The appeal by Mr Healy-Rae is in a letter written on Oireachtas-headed paper dated January 9 to around 150 supporters.

It enclosed two tickets at a price of €30 for one or two for €50 for a draw to help fund posters, canvass cards, advertising “and all that goes with funding a General Election”.

A general election “amounts to great expense for Independent candidates,” Mr Healy-Rae said.

“To help on this occasion and to keep things simple and straightforward, I have decided to hold a Supporters Fundraising Draw,” Michael wrote.

The first prize is €1,000 and there are second and third prizes of €700 and €300 for the draw which will take place on June 1.

However, he said he had not received a permit from the gardaí although he applied for one in the week of January 6.

Mr Healy-Rae said he got assurances he had a permit from “a senior garda” before he sent out his appeal. He is now waiting for paperwork.

Around 150 letters of appeal have been sent out. Gardaí said they will not comment.

Sources close to the TD took issue with the use of the word “raffle” saying the same fundraising draw involving signed tickets involving a select group of people had taken place in 2016 and there was a permit.

Other independent TDs also held such drives.

However, Fianna Fáil candidate Norma Moriarty criticised Michael Healy-Rae saying he was getting huge funds for being an independent.





This was the poor mouth, she said in a post on social media.

As with other independent TDs, Mr Healy-Rae gets a special allowance along with his TD salary and expenses which amounted to €37,137 a year. Between them brothers Danny and Michael had received almost €260,000 since 2016 to help them in their re-election, she said.

As in 2016, the Kilgarvan brothers have divided the constituency, publishing a map in local media urging their supporters to give first preference to Danny in Killarney and east Kerry and Sliabh Luachra with Michael the Number 2; and to reverse the preferences in South Kerry Tralee and Kerry North.

Michael Healy-Rae’s first preference vote in 2016, at 20,378 or almost 26%, was the highest in the country. Danny Healy-Rae was elected on the second count when he exceeded the quota of 13,213 with the help of transfers from Michael.