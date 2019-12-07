Gardaí recover lorry load of beef carcasses stolen in the North

The PSNI are appealing for information following the theft of a refrigerated lorry loaded with beef carcasses.

The incident happened during the early hours of Friday in Loughgall, Co Armagh.

PSNI Inspector Leslie Badger said the 40ft C&J Meats container, which contained 50 beef carcasses, was stolen from premises in the Red Lion Road area of Loughgall at 1am.

“The unit was subsequently recovered by gardaí in Dundalk. However, a significant amount of the beef had been removed,” the officer added.

“This is a distinctive container and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.