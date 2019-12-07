News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí recover lorry load of beef carcasses stolen in the North

Gardaí recover lorry load of beef carcasses stolen in the North
By Press Association
Saturday, December 07, 2019 - 12:58 PM

The PSNI are appealing for information following the theft of a refrigerated lorry loaded with beef carcasses.

The incident happened during the early hours of Friday in Loughgall, Co Armagh.

PSNI Inspector Leslie Badger said the 40ft C&J Meats container, which contained 50 beef carcasses, was stolen from premises in the Red Lion Road area of Loughgall at 1am.

“The unit was subsequently recovered by gardaí in Dundalk. However, a significant amount of the beef had been removed,” the officer added.

“This is a distinctive container and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More on this topic

Fresh appeal for information on decapitated statue in ThurlesFresh appeal for information on decapitated statue in Thurles

Romanian man and woman arrested at Dublin Airport in targeted cyber fraud operationRomanian man and woman arrested at Dublin Airport in targeted cyber fraud operation

30% of offenders managed by Probation Service reoffend within a year, figures show30% of offenders managed by Probation Service reoffend within a year, figures show

Intoxication to be used in defence of Irish men accused of Sydney murderIntoxication to be used in defence of Irish men accused of Sydney murder


PSNIgardaicrimebeef carcassesTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Two men held after digger used in double ATM theftTwo men held after digger used in double ATM theft

8 National Parks and Nature Reserves to close for Storm Atiyah8 National Parks and Nature Reserves to close for Storm Atiyah

Man due in court over drug, gold and alcohol seizureMan due in court over drug, gold and alcohol seizure

Restricting TDs and Senators from double-jobbing 'needs consideration', says TaoiseachRestricting TDs and Senators from double-jobbing 'needs consideration', says Taoiseach


Lifestyle

As we wait, eager and giddy, a collective shudder of agitated ardor ripples through the theatre, like a Late, Late Toyshow audience when they KNOW Ryan’s going to give them another €150 voucher. Suddenly, a voice booms from the stage. Everyone erupts, whooping and cheering. And that was just for the safety announcement.Everyman's outstanding Jack and the Beanstalk ticks all panto boxes

Every band needs a Bez. In fact, there’s a case to be made that every workplace in the country could do with the Happy Mondays’ vibes man. Somebody to jump up with a pair of maracas and shake up the energy when things begin to flag.Happy Mondays create cheery Tuesday in Cork gig

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »