Gardaí recover loaded firearm and arrest one man during planned operation in Dublin

Saturday, October 05, 2019 - 04:15 PM

Gardaí have recovered a loaded firearm and arrested one man in Cabra, Co Dublin.

As part of ongoing investigations a planned search was carried out at a house in Cabra earlier today.

Gardaí recovered a shotgun and three rounds of ammunition during the search.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939, at Fingals Garda Station where he can be held for up to three days.

The loaded firearm recovered by gardaí. Image via Facebook/An Garda Síochána.
The loaded firearm recovered by gardaí. Image via Facebook/An Garda Síochána.

The operation was carried out by detectives based at Cabra Station and members of the Armed Support Unit.

Investigations are ongoing.

