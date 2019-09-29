News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí recover chalice stolen from Ardee 21 years ago

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 10:48 PM

Gardaí have recovered a very valuable ancient chalice that was robbed in County Louth 21 years ago.

The 17th century artefact was taken during a burglary in Ardee Town in 1998.

That same year, the safe it was stored in was found in Tallaght in Dublin without the contents.

However, the chalice was advertised to be auctioned in Dublin City this week.

Gardaí were alerted and seized it in the capital.

The recovered chalice has been taken back to Ardee where it is been positively identified.

Gardaí continue to investigate all the circumstances of the burglary that occurred in 1998.

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of the Chalice since 1998, are asked to contact Ardee Garda station on 041-6853222, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

