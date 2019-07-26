Gardaí recover caravans, generators and power tools thought to be stolen in search operation

12 caravans, three generators and power tools, all thought to be stolen, have been recovered after searches in the Tootenhill area in Dublin.

Gardaí announced today that they searched 30 dwellings in the Tootenhill area of Dublin.

Gardaí say they are currently in the process of itemising the property they recovered.

It was part of an operation targetting organised crime in Rathcoole.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí stated that they were assisted by the Garda Armed Support Unit, Dog Unit, Aer Support Unit, Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), Stolen Vehicle Unit, Social Welfare, Customs and Revenue in the operation.