Gardaí rearrest two men in connection with Dublin murder

Vincent Parsons.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 10:40 AM

Gardaí have rearrested two men in connection with the murder of a man in Dublin in August.

Vincent Parsons, from Clondalkin, was found with serious head injuries in the Killinarden estate in West Dublin on Saturday, August 24.

The 34-year-old was hospitalised after the attack which happened near a pub where he was socialising. He was afterwards pronounced dead at Tallaght Hospital.

Two men in their 20s, who were arrested in the days after the incident and then released, have been rearrested by gardaí investigating the fatal assault.

They are being held at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Patients evacuated after fire breaks out in Meath hospital

