News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí questioning man, 27, after body of boy found in Limerick

Gardaí questioning man, 27, after body of boy found in Limerick
Forensic officers at a house in Limerick where the body of an 11-year-old boy was discovered on Sunday evening. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
By David Raleigh
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 12:15 PM

Update 12:15pm: The Garda Technical Bureau has arrived at a house in Limerick where a boy was found dead last night.

The garda forensic unit travelled from Dublin this morning and will conduct a detailed examination of the house.

Gardaí are holding an internal conference this morning to decide on how their investigation will proceed.

The body of the boy, believed to be 11-years-old, remains at the scene at Ballynanty.

The state pathologist is due to arrive at the property later today to carry out a preliminary examination of the body.

A post mortem will take place later at University Hospital Limerick.

A 27-year old man was arrested by gardaí in connection with the boy’s death.

The man is still being questioned.

READ MORE

Dublin hotel that has been shut for almost a decade bought by Austrian investor

Gardaí said in a statement last night that they are investigating all of the circumstances of his death.

Many locals said today they were “too shocked” and “traumatised” to speak about the tragedy.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the fatal assault to come forward.

In a statement, gardaí said:

"Any person who was in the vicinity of Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty or in the Moyross area between 4pm and 7pm last night and who saw anything suspicious or to any person who may have information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact the incident room at Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061-456989, the Garda Confidential Line 1800- 666 -111 or any garda station."

They said that a Garda liaison officer has been appointed and investigations are ongoing.

Earlier: Gardaí 'investigating all of the circumstances' after body of boy found in Limerick

- Digital Desk staff

A man in his late 20s has been arrested after the body of a boy was found in Limerick city.

Gardaí said the boy's body was discovered at a house in the Ballynanty area of the county, shortly after 7pm.

The 11 year-old was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardaí said that they are investigating all of the circumstances of his death.

A man in his late 20s was arrested by investigating gardaí, following the discovery.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Henry Street Garda Station.

The scene is preserved for a forensic and technical examination and the services of both the Office of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE

Man injured in Dublin shooting

More on this topic

Limerick farmer 'contemplating having an iron bar beside bed' after vicious assaultLimerick farmer 'contemplating having an iron bar beside bed' after vicious assault

Over 300 jobs announced as part of University of Limerick's multi-million euro expansionOver 300 jobs announced as part of University of Limerick's multi-million euro expansion

'Thousands of euro' stolen from Limerick charity for terminally-ill children'Thousands of euro' stolen from Limerick charity for terminally-ill children

Prisoner returns himself to jail 24 hours after escaping custody during hospital visitPrisoner returns himself to jail 24 hours after escaping custody during hospital visit


TOPIC: Limerick

More in this Section

SDLP not fielding candidates in three seats in bid to stop DUP BrexiteersSDLP not fielding candidates in three seats in bid to stop DUP Brexiteers

Leading agencies reach agreement to help resolve mortgage disputesLeading agencies reach agreement to help resolve mortgage disputes

Yellow rainfall warning in place for five countiesYellow rainfall warning in place for five counties

Scramblers seized by gardaí in Tallaght.Scramblers seized by gardaí in Tallaght.


Lifestyle

Even if you’ve smashed a marathon, no runner is invincible. Liz Connor shares advice for running happy this season.6 top tips for staying safe while winter running

THE European eel is in trouble. Its numbers have declined catastrophically since 1980 and the species is listed as ‘critically endangered’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).Europe’s eel may be on its last journey

From a French corvette in 1798, a very important visitor alighted to Co Donegal’s Rutland Island.The Islands Of Ireland: Fine and Tandy in Rutland

Here, it was a chilly ending to October; there, on the Greek island which we left just 48 hours ago, it was a warm sea and a white beach and the infinity of space above us a cloudless blue.Winter crept silently over the woods and banished autumn

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »