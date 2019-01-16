Gardaí questioned a man in relation to aggravated burglary in Cork

Gardaí have questioned a man about an aggravated burglary in Cork in which a masked raider armed with a knife forced his way into a house, threatened the occupant and made off with cash.

A man in his 30s was arrested in the city today by gardaí investigating the incident which occurred on Barrack St last Friday evening.

Gardaí were alerted after a man wearing a balaclava, and armed with what they believe was a knife, forced his way into a house on the street around 7pm, and demanded cash from the occupant of the house. The raider left the scene with a sum of money.

Gardaí canvassed the area for CCTV footage over the weekend and following further investigation, made the arrest.

The suspect was taken to the Bridewell Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 for questioning.

Gardaí later issued an appeal to anyone who was on Barrack Street last Friday between 6.30pm and 7.30pm and who may have witnessed any suspicious activity to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-4522000.

Separately, a man in his 40s has been charged in connection with the robbery of a shop on the northside of Cork city just over a week ago.

A man wearing dark clothing entered a shop on Shandon St at around 8pm on January 6 armed with what's believed to have been a knife, threatened staff and fled with some cash.

He was arrested on Tuesday, taken to Mayfield Garda Station for questioning before being later charged in connection with the incident.

And in Kerry, a teenager was arrested after a burglary at a hospital in Tralee around 2am this morning.