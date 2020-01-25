News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí question teenager in connection with assault of teen with samurai sword

By Elaine Keogh
Saturday, January 25, 2020 - 09:55 PM

-with additional reporting by Digital Desk staff

Update - 9.55pm: A teenage boy is in custody at Dundalk Garda Station and is being questioned tonight after an alleged attack on another teenager in County Louth earlier today.

The teenager was allegedly assaulted at a house in the Castleross Estate in Dundalk this afternoon when three teenage boys armed with a samurai sword burst in.

He was seriously injured and is in a stable condition in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Earlier: Gardaí in Dundalk have arrested a man after a teenager was assaulted with a samurai sword this afternoon.

Gardaí were called to the scene in the Castletown Road area of the town at around 2.10pm where a male youth sustained serious injuries in what is believed to have been an altercation between number of youths.

"Three males entered a house armed with what's believed to be a samurai sword and allegedly assaulted another male," gardaí confirmed in a statement.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda Hospital where his condition is described as stable,

It is understood he suffered injuries to his arm.

One man was arrested and taken to Dundalk Garda Station.

The weapon was not recovered and Garda investigations are continuing.

