with additional reporting by Digital Desk staff

Update - 9.55pm: A teenage boy is in custody at Dundalk Garda Station and is being questioned tonight after an alleged attack on another teenager in County Louth earlier today.

The teenager was allegedly assaulted at a house in the Castleross Estate in Dundalk this afternoon when three teenage boys armed with a samurai sword burst in.

He was seriously injured and is in a stable condition in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

It is understood he suffered injuries to his arm.

The weapon was not recovered and Garda investigations are continuing.