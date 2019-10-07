News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí question man after seizure of €275k worth of drugs

Gardaí question man after seizure of €275k worth of drugs
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 06:55 AM

A man has been arrested after drugs worth €100,000 were seized in Dublin.

Cash was also recovered during a search in the north inner city.

Cocaine and cannabis have been recovered after gardai searched a home in the north inner city yesterday.

The drugs have a value of €100,000, while cash worth €175,000 has also been seized.

It is part of an intelligence led operation targeting the supply of controlled drugs in the Dublin Region.

Special Crime Taskforce gardaí and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau made the discovery.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and is being questioned at Mountjoy Garda Station.

READ MORE

Gardaí investigate after two men die in light-plane crash in Wexford

More on this topic

€275,000 in cash, cocaine and cannabis seized in Dublin€275,000 in cash, cocaine and cannabis seized in Dublin

Gardaí arrest man and find drugs after car fails to stop at checkpointGardaí arrest man and find drugs after car fails to stop at checkpoint

Two arrested after €100k drug seizure in DublinTwo arrested after €100k drug seizure in Dublin

Two remain in custody after €4m worth of drugs seized in Dublin Two remain in custody after €4m worth of drugs seized in Dublin


cocainedrugsTOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Snoring voted nation’s most annoying bed habit, national sleep survey findsSnoring voted nation’s most annoying bed habit, national sleep survey finds

Man due in court after discovery of loaded gun in CabraMan due in court after discovery of loaded gun in Cabra

Elisha Gault's mother calls on public to support mental-health services protest marchElisha Gault's mother calls on public to support mental-health services protest march

'Exercise helped me cope with grief': Mum-of-four took up gym after son Elliott's death'Exercise helped me cope with grief': Mum-of-four took up gym after son Elliott's death


Lifestyle

I have always been hugely interested in being part of the beauty industry and I trained as a beauty and body therapist.You've Been Served: Nicola Hollingsworth, Spa Manager

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »