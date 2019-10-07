Gardaí question man after seizure of €275k worth of drugs

A man has been arrested after drugs worth €100,000 were seized in Dublin.

Cash was also recovered during a search in the north inner city.

Cocaine and cannabis have been recovered after gardai searched a home in the north inner city yesterday.

The drugs have a value of €100,000, while cash worth €175,000 has also been seized.

It is part of an intelligence led operation targeting the supply of controlled drugs in the Dublin Region.

Special Crime Taskforce gardaí and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau made the discovery.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and is being questioned at Mountjoy Garda Station.