Gardaí pursued 100 lines of inquiry in investigation

More than 100 lines of inquiry have been pursued by gardaí, it was confirmed yesterday during a hearing for a 41-year-old man on a trespass charge arising out of the investigation into the case of a 55-year-old man found dead at his home.

Keith O’Hara, formerly of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, is charged with trespass to commit an assault causing harm at 108, Bandon Rd, Cork, on September 4.

This charge arises out of the investigation of the murder of Paul Jones at his home on Bandon Rd, Cork.

Mr O’Hara appeared at Cork District Court yesterday by way of video link from prison.

His solicitor, Frank Buttimer, complained of a lack of progress in the case against a background of the accused being in custody since September 26.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said yesterday that the file in the case had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions on December 10, and that it was a very extensive investigation.

“I would say it is a complicated investigation with over 100 lines of enquiry,” he said.

On the sergeant’s application, Judge Mary Cashin adjourned the case until January 29 with the accused remanded in custody.

The only charge against Mr O’Hara is one of trespass to commit an assault causing harm.

The deceased man’s sister, Helen Jones, is also facing a charge in relation to the matter, but her case was not in court yesterday.