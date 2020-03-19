Gardaí pursue 370 lines of inquiry in search for Tina Satchwell

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about missing Youghal woman Tina Satchwell, who disappeared in mysterious circumstances three years ago.

The then-47-year-old went missing from her home on Grattan Street in the east Cork town on March 20, 2017 and gardaí said they believe there is still "credible information" in the area that could assist them in their investigation.

Officers in Midleton said, to date, the investigation has resulted in more than 370 separate lines of inquiry being conducted, including liaison with colleagues internationally and engagement with Interpol.

In addition, more than 100 hours of CCTV has been viewed and in excess of 170 statements have been taken.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed and a peer review is being conducted into the investigation.

Speaking at Midleton Garda Station ahead of tomorrow’s third anniversary, Supt Adrian Gamble said, "An Garda Síochána are firmly of the belief that credible information exists in the East Cork community that can assist our missing person investigation.

"The team and I continue to actively investigate the disappearance of Tina Satchwell in March, 2017, and I appeal for anyone who has further information, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. Any information will be treated in the strictest of confidence."

Tina is described as 5’ 7’’ in height, of medium build, with blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

Last year Tina’s sister, Teresa, said "we’ll never give up on her".

Not knowing is the hardest thing. But someone out there does know. Someone’s got to know something. You can’t just vanish from the face of the earth.

Tina’s husband, Richard Satchwell, was the last known person to see Tina before her disappearance and said she asked him that day to run an errand for her. When he returned home she was gone and he assumed she had gone to visit relatives. He reported her disappearance four days later.

Mr Satchwell has described his life since his wife’s disappearance as a nightmare and has said he believes his wife is still alive and has repeatedly asked that he make contact.