News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Gardaí process 5,500 vetting applications for healthcare workers in three weeks

Gardaí process 5,500 vetting applications for healthcare workers in three weeks
Extra staff are needed at the frontlines.File picture.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 03, 2020 - 11:59 AM

Gardaí have processed 5,500 garda vetting applications for healthcare workers over the past three weeks.

The applications have a turnaround time of just one or two days to get extra staff to the frontlines.

Assistant Secretary-General of the Department of an Taoiseach, Liz Canavan said the work of the gardaí means there are 5,500 more healthcare workers available.

She said there are "nearly 2,000 for the Health Service Executive (HSE), over 1600 for the national recruitment federation for medical staff, over 900 for the nursing homes of Ireland and over 800 for independent hospitals, healthcare agencies and the volunteer sector."

Meanwhile, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said more personal protective pquipment (PPE) may be needed as current orders begin to arrive in Ireland.

He said: "I know the issue of PPE (personal protective equipment) has been an issue of major concern.

"We have been in negotiations worldwide to secure a very significant order of over 2,000,000 [Items of PPE] and that delivery has started over the last few days.

"We are however engaged to secure alternative stocks should these supplies not materialise to the extent we expect."

READ MORE

HSE chief executive says further PPE may be needed; Harris introduces new GP regulations

More on this topic

Coronavirus: People visiting 'retail and recreation' centres drops 83%Coronavirus: People visiting 'retail and recreation' centres drops 83%

Paschal Donohoe says PPE from China is not standard for Irish health servicePaschal Donohoe says PPE from China is not standard for Irish health service

Thousands of extra beds planned in UK stadiums, leisure centres and hotelsThousands of extra beds planned in UK stadiums, leisure centres and hotels

UK government ‘deflecting blame’ to footballers, says Andros TownsendUK government ‘deflecting blame’ to footballers, says Andros Townsend


TOPIC: Coronavirus