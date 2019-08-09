News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardai probe underway in Cork as 5-year-old returns home with what are believed to be wraps of heroin

By Olivia Kelleher
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 03:03 PM

Gardai in Cork are investigating after a five year old child who was out playing found a substance resembling heroin on the street at an estate in Knocknaheeny on the northside of the city.

Virgin Media News has revealed that the five year old, whose gender or name has not been revealed, returned home with a small quantity of a substance understood to be heroin.

The substance was contained in two small plastic wraps.

Fortunately the child, who was out playing with friends, did not open the wrapping but instead showed it to her parents. Her parents contacted gardai.

Sinn Fein councillor Thomas Gould says locals are surprised by the development.

"Parents are shocked because we've got a great community here with a great community spirit where people feel safe on the streets. Something like this is just horrific."

The Garda Press Office has confirmed that gardai in Gurranabraher are investigating the find of a small amount of suspected heroin (pending analysis) by a member of the public in Knocknaheeny.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

