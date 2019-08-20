News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí probe alleged attack on teen girl where hijab was taken from her

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 01:22 PM

An investigation is underway into an attack on a young girl in Dublin on Sunday. 

Video online shows the alleged assault of a Muslim girl.

It was reported that her hijab was removed from her by a group of young men in Dundrum village, who also allegedly threw eggs at her. 

Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan has condemned the alleged attack. 

The Dublin TD wrote on Twitter saying: "I condemn in the strongest possible terms the assault on a Muslim girl who had her hijab taken from her in Dundrum village yesterday. I hope the perpetrators are brought to justice quickly."

Gardaí said in a statement that they are "investigating an alleged minor assault of a female in her teens, which occurred on Sunday 18 August 2019 at approximately 15:30 on Main St, Dundrum."

They added that no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

