Gardai probe after foal stabbed to death in horror attack at Longford horse sanctuary

Gardaí have appealed for information after the horrific killing of a foal at an animal sanctuary in Longford.

They are awaiting post-mortem and forensic results at the scene following the appalling attack which took place at the Hungry Horse Outside charity.

A spokesperson for the animal charity, Hilary Robinson, described the vicious stabbing on Wednesday as a new low.

“This is horrible stuff. It’s really gory. At some point during the night, somebody came and stabbed a foal at one of our yards,” said Ms Robinson.

“They actually found a part of the knife stuck in the pony’s jugular.

“It’s a terrible thing to do to an innocent foal. The foal’s not a year old.”

Hungry Horse Outside is an Irish Equine rescue charity with a base at Newtown Forbes in Co Longford.

The foal, who didn’t belong to the charity, was stabbed in the neck and Gardaí are investigating the reason behind the shocking attack.

“It had to be pre-planned,” said Ms Robinson.

“All the gates are locked. Everything is locked, barred and bolted. They had to climb in, go in and literally, physically wrestle the foal to the ground and stab it.

“It’s a new low.”

Gardaí in Longford (043-3350570) have appealed for information.