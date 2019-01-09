Gardaí prepare file on alleged sex assault in taxi

Gardaí expect to send a file to the DPP soon in relation to an alleged sexual assault on a woman in a taxi after she left a Christmas party.

Detectives have arrested a suspect, who has been released without charge, pending the completion of the file.

It follows the rare decision by investigators, before Christmas, to release an Evofit of a suspect, along with an image of a white cab linked to the alleged crime.

Gardaí said they have also seized a car.

Sources said officers are not looking to speak to anyone else in relation to the investigation.

It is thought that certain admissions were made regarding activity with the woman, but it is understood the suspect maintains there was consent.

Gardaí are now examining his statement and it, along with the statement made by the woman and any other relevant parties, will form part of the DPP file.

It is not known if gardaí will recommend charges be brought and may leave it up to the DPP to weigh up all the relevant factors.

This will be in a bid to determine if the evidence supports a charge, including whether or not there is a reasonable prospect of proving any prosecution in relation to consent.

Garda sources said they expected the investigating file to be sent to the DPP “very soon”.

Sources said investigators are happy that they are not looking to speak to anyone else in relation to the matter.

Gardaí revealed yesterday that a man in his 30s was arrested last Thursday, in relation to the alleged assault on December 9, 2018.

A statement said that the individual was brought to Irishtown Garda Station, where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

It said the suspect was released the following day and that a file would be prepared for the DPP. The statement further said that a car had been seized.

The woman, aged in her early 20s, attended a Christmas party in south Dublin city on Saturday, December 8. In the early hours of Sunday, she left by taxi to the north inner city.