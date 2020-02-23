Gardaí paid €1.6m for policing events like matches and concerts

An Garda Síochána received more than €1.6 million from promoters and organisers to police some of the largest events held in the country last year.

Policing events like football matches and concerts is typically handled by off-duty gardaí, with organisers contributing to the overall cost of such duties.

Information provided under a Freedom of Information request shows gardaí were paid a total of €1,610794.14 to police the 20 most expensive events held last year.

Electric Picnic topped the list.

Gardaí were paid €332,604 to police the festival in Stradbally, with services required from August 29 to September 2.

The cost of policing the festival has increased sharply in recent years as its capacity expands. In 2017, gardaí were paid just over €300,000.

A further €32,000 was also paid to EP Republic, the company established to stage Electric Picnic's sister festival Kaleidoscope, which was held in Russborough House in June. The family-friendly event was in its first year and is much smaller than Electric Picnic.

The Malahide Castle concert series, held last June, saw gardaí help out with seven concerts, including Lana del Rey, the Cure, Mumford & Sons and Noel Gallagher, with organisers MCD paying €306,000 in total.

MCD also paid some €114,000 for policing support for the Longitude festival last July, while the Life Festival's organisers forked out €50,000 for their event last May.

The three Croke Park concerts - the Spice Girls last May and Westlife's two performances in July - set organisers back almost €190,000.

The largest sum paid for events in Cork were in relation to the concert series at Musgrave Park. MCD paid €72,000 for support for the events, which ran from June 20 to 26, and included acts like Hozier, Ms Lauryn Hill, Liam Gallagher and George Ezra.

Other large-scale events in Cork were the Indiependence festival, held in Mitchelstown on the August bank holiday weekend, for which gardaí received €36,900, and the first ever Ironman event in Ireland, which took place in Youghal on June 23. Gardaí were given €50,000 for their over-time to police the event, which was badly hit by rain.

They were also given €30,000 to assist with the Cork City Marathon last June.

"Non-public duty is performed by members of An Garda Síochána under arrangements made with organisers of events such as football matches, concerts, and race meetings etc. who seek to engage the services of members of An Garda Síochána to perform duties to which they would not normally be assigned," said the force.

Members of An Garda Síochána have been made available for the performance of such duties and the State has charged for their services. This work is normally performed by members who would otherwise be off duty.

"It is generally the practice to charge organisations for the costs of duties performed by members inside the event.

"In general, the cost of policing duties performed by gardaí outside the event such as traffic control, beat patrols, and other public policing duties, which would be additional to those normally performed at the location, are not paid by the organisation hosting the event but fall to be paid from the Garda Vote,” said An Garda Síochána.

"However, at some specific larger events An Garda Síochána seeks a contribution from the promoters to overall policing costs."

Top Ten All Together Now Electric Picnic: €332,604

Malahide concerts: €306,000

Croke Park concerts: €188,300

Longitude: €114,000

Irish Open Golf: €110,000

Musgrave Park concerts: €72,000

Ironman Cork: €50,000

Life Festival: €50,000

All Together Now: €44,891

Bloom: €42,000