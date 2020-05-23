News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí on 'pro-active' patrols in Cork suburb after brawl involving up to 70 teens

Still from video footage of this evening's incident
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Saturday, May 23, 2020 - 10:31 PM

Video footage has emerged this evening of another mass brawl involving teenagers in a Cork suburb.

Gardaí now have several units from Douglas and Togher on “pro-active patrol” in the Rochestown area following reports of anti-social activity in the area, many relating to a wooded area near Mount Oval Village.

The fighting broke out earlier when a large crowd of up to 40 teens gathered in the Granary Court area of the Mount Oval housing estate.

Video footage from separate viewpoints which had emerged on social media shows a number of individual fights breaking out.

At one stage, up to three separate fights involving groups of up to seven people are taking place.

The footage shows several punches being thrown, people being struck in the face and on the head, and a number of young men being thrown to the ground, where punches, kicks and knees continue to rain down.

At one stage a group of up to 10 people can be seen attacking a young man who has fallen into shrubbery.

A number of teenage girls can be heard screaming stop.

At least one of them is holding up a mobile phone apparently videoing the activity.

A number of teenagers can be seen milling around nearby. They did not get involved in the fighting.

In one of the clips, a male voice is heard warning that guards are on their way and the teenagers disperse quickly, some on bikes but most on foot.

There are no official reports of any injuries.

A garda spokesman appealed to anyone with information about the incident, or concerns about anti-social behaviour, to contact their local garda station.

Gardaíissued a statement saying: "Shortly after 8pm, Gardaí received numerous reports of an alleged brawl between a group of up to 70 youths. On arrival at the scene, the youths dispersed. No injuries have been reported to Gardaí in relation to this incident.

"The incident follows a number of incidents earlier in the evening when Gardaí responded to reports of mass gatherings in Rochestown and Garryduff Woods. The youths dispersed on arrival of Gardaí at these locations.

"Gardaí maintained a presence in all areas and conducted proactive patrols throughout the evening.

"Gardaí are investigating a number of videos circulating on social media showing a large-scale disturbance. Anyone who may have information in relation to these incidents is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111."

It is the second brawl in Cork involving teenagers in just over a week which has been captured on video and shared widely.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a fight involving two rival groups of teenagers which spilled into traffic on the main street near East Gate in Ballincollig on May 14.

