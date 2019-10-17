News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí object to bail in Cork street stabbing incident

By Liam Heylin
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 07:13 PM

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to a man arrested and charged today with stabbing another man in the throat as he sat in a car in Cork city centre.

David Ross, aged 30, of Gurranabraher, Cork, was arrested by Detective Garda Maurice O’Connor and charged with assault causing harm to Trevor O’Sullivan at North Main St, Cork, on at 10.30am on Oct 1.

Det Gda O’Connor objected to bail being granted and outlined his grounds for objection. He said the charge carries a five-year jail term on conviction on indictment and was a serious offence.

“The nature of evidence is strong,” said Det Gda O’Connor.

It is alleged David Ross assaulted the injured party by stabbing him three times — in the throat, arm and leg — while he was sitting in a car. The injured party had to get in excess of 50 stitches to his wounds.

The court heard the injured party has known David Ross “for over 10 years”.

“This assault was witnessed by the injured party’s three-year-old daughter who was present in the car at the time. Extensive CCTV footage has been harvested in the area which shows the defendant in the lead up to and the immediate aftermath of the alleged incident.

"Distinctive clothing worn by the accused during this alleged assault has been seized by gardaí.”

Det Garda O’Connor also raised the possibility of interference with witnesses.

“Gardaí believe David Ross is an extremely violent individual and will commit further serious offences if granted bail,” he said. “It is believed this alleged assault arose from an ongoing dispute between him and other parties connected with the injured party.

"As a result gardaí have mounted an operation focusing on parties involved from both sides and parties associated with the disputed have been arrested and are before the courts in connection with weapons charges.

“It is alleged by the injured party and his spouse they were threatened with further violence”.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded Mr Ross in custody for a week.

