Gardaí object to bail for man

By Liam Heylin
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 10:23 PM

A woman was pushed aside and punched in the face during an incident after 2am, it was claimed yesterday as gardaí objected to bail being granted to the accused.

Stephen O’Flaherty, of 9 Buckley’s Terrace, Boyce’s St, Cork, was before Cork District yesterday where he faced a charge that, on July 14, at St John’s Terrace, Old Youghal Rd, Cork, he entered a building to cause criminal damage.

Detective Garda Michelle Quinn said the gardaí were opposed to bail being granted to the 24-year-old and one of the grounds for the objection was the seriousness of the alleged offence. Another was the prosecution fear that he would commit further serious offences if released.

Det Garda Quinn said that, on arrival at the scene at 2.16 am, gardaí met the woman at the junction of Rathmore Rd holding on to her two-year-old daughter.

She alleged to gardaí that her ex-partner came to her house highly intoxicated, roaring and shouting outside her house. She went to the front door to tell him to stop roaring and to leave. It is alleged he entered the house by going past her uninvited.

“She said she stood in front of him and tried to get him out of the house. He said: ‘If you push me again you're getting a slap.; She says she continued to try and push him and he caught her by the string top she was wearing and ripped the left strap and she fell backwards on to the stairs and he threw her handbag into her face. It is also alleged he punched her in the face.

“She alleged he grabbed her and flung her against the kitchen worktop. She stated that she was trying to ring but her phone had become damaged.”

Det Garda Quinn also testified that he threatened his ex-partner that he was going to kill her at the height of the alleged incident. Gardaí found the accused upstairs and in boxers and trainers and he was described as being completely incoherent and ranting.

“It is my fear that under the influence of intoxicants he will go back to the house and put her in fear if granted bail,” the detective said. “It is my fear he will contact or intimidate her.”

Defence solicitor Daithí Ó Donnabháin called O’Flaherty to give evidence in his bail application. The accused said: “I still love that girl to pieces and she loves me.

“If I get bail I will do everything 100%. It is really after hitting me. I want to get everything back on track.”

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody for a week.

