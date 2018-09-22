Gardaí, nurses and teachers may get more childcare support in Budget

Increased childcare support for certain workers is being considered, as preparations for the budget continue.

Gardaí, nurses and teachers could see targeted payments to help with childcare costs.

Lower paid employees in the private and public sector would benefit from targeted childcare payments.

None of the current supports are available to families with net incomes of more than €47,500.

Gardaí, nurses and teachers would be among those to benefit, as many do not qualify for the targeted subsidies.

More than 45,000 families get childcare subsidies between €50 and €145 a week, depending on their circumstances.

The Irish Independent reports negotiations between the Children's Minister Katherine Zappone and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe are set to take place in the coming week to look at budget options.