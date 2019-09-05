Gardaí not hitting recruitment targets, review finds

The Gardaí are off target to meet their commitment to recruit 600 extra officers.

The police force is also behind in its commitment to redeploy 500 officers and increase the numbers used for roads policing.

They're some of the findings of a Policing Authority review into the force's performance so far this year.

Overall, the Authority says most of the commitments in the Policing Plan for 2019 are being met.

They say there's been an increase in reports of sexual offences so far this year, which it thinks could indicate increased confidence in how the Gardaí deal with those sorts of crimes.

On the roads, more people are also being pulled over for speeding, drink driving, and not wearing seatbelts.

However, the Authority says it's concerned the Gardaí still haven't decided what kind of new system they'll use for recording crime data.

A system for sharing information between the Gardaí and Tusla also hasn't been finalised.