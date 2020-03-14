Gardaí: No foul play after woman’s body discovered in Limerick

Gardaí do not suspect foul play in their investigations into the discovery of a woman’s body at a house in Limerick, Friday night.

A garda spokeswoman confirmed gardaí attached to Mayorstone Park station are “investigating the discovery of a body of a female (late 30s) at a house on New Road, Thomandgate”.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the incident at around 7pm, the spokeswomen added.

“The body of the woman has been removed from the scene and a post-mortem will take place in due course.”

The spokeswoman said the results of the autopsy “will determine the course of the investigation” and that “investigations are ongoing”.

It is believed that gardaí were not treating the woman’s death as suspicious.