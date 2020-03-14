News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí: No foul play after woman’s body discovered in Limerick

Gardaí: No foul play after woman’s body discovered in Limerick
File photo
By David Raleigh
Saturday, March 14, 2020 - 02:37 PM

Gardaí do not suspect foul play in their investigations into the discovery of a woman’s body at a house in Limerick, Friday night.

A garda spokeswoman confirmed gardaí attached to Mayorstone Park station are “investigating the discovery of a body of a female (late 30s) at a house on New Road, Thomandgate”.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the incident at around 7pm, the spokeswomen added.

“The body of the woman has been removed from the scene and a post-mortem will take place in due course.”

The spokeswoman said the results of the autopsy “will determine the course of the investigation” and that “investigations are ongoing”.

It is believed that gardaí were not treating the woman’s death as suspicious.

READ MORE

€7k worth of drugs seized in Co Cork

More on this topic

LDA begins phase 2 of Colbert Station Quarter development in LimerickLDA begins phase 2 of Colbert Station Quarter development in Limerick

University of Limerick defend decision requiring students to double-up in single roomsUniversity of Limerick defend decision requiring students to double-up in single rooms

Limerick garda to carry a 26kg rowing machine up Ireland's tallest mountainLimerick garda to carry a 26kg rowing machine up Ireland's tallest mountain

Strict security part of management plan for proposed Limerick city student apartmentsStrict security part of management plan for proposed Limerick city student apartments


TOPIC: Limerick

More in this Section

Man arrested in connection with Co Wexford robberyMan arrested in connection with Co Wexford robbery

€7k worth of drugs seized in Co Cork€7k worth of drugs seized in Co Cork

'Coronavirus knows no borders' - Taoiseach calls for all-island response to outbreak'Coronavirus knows no borders' - Taoiseach calls for all-island response to outbreak

Gardaí trying to minimise numbers getting coronavirus - but won't scale back dutiesGardaí trying to minimise numbers getting coronavirus - but won't scale back duties


Lifestyle

As coronavirus continues to spread, we can look to the past to see how societies handled similar large-scale disease epidemics, says Ida Milne.Tackling Covid-19: What we can learn from the 1918 Spanish flu?

Early in the season rhubarb is forced by covering the plants to prevent light from reaching them.Michelle Darmody: sweet, intricate rhubarb

Des O'Sullivan reports on a bidding battle over a poster featuring baseball players.Knocking it out of the park

THE global attention Ireland enjoys on St Patrick’s Day in normal circumstances is set to continue at Sotheby’s in London on March 18 with the auction of contents from 44 Fitzwilliam Square in Dublin.Scott and Yeats to headline Irish contents sale at Sotheby’s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 16
  • 37
  • 38
  • 42
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »