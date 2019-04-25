NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí: Mouthwash can trigger positive roadside breath test

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 01:01 PM

Gardaí have said it is possible for mouthwash to trigger a positive roadside breath test.

Some motorists are worried that thoroughly cleaning their teeth could get them arrested.

Supt Eddie Golden from the Roads Policing Bureau says that it does happen from time to time.

He said: "The concentration levels in mouthwash are very minute.

"When you go to the station and go through the more rigorous controls that we have, that measurement would see how much alcohol is in your system and at that stage, if it's just mouthwash on its own, I'm very confident it wouldn't register on our system."

READ MORE

Strong winds and low temperatures expected this weekend as Storm Hannah hits

More on this topic

Community in fear after shots fired at Tallaght house, says cllr

Woman hospitalised following collision with lorry in Dublin city

Gardaí fail to achieve over half of its commitments – Policing Authority

Europol wants CAB to help set up specialist unit to target EU crime bosses finances

More in this Section

Safe robbed from Tipperary Ladbrokes

Storm Hannah to bring heavy winds over the weekend

Three candidates set to nominate themselves for NI seats in Europe

Over 500 people waiting on trolleys


Lifestyle

Foodies share hilarious ideas on Twitter using #mycookbookiscalled

5 ways to improve your family’s eating habits on holiday

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards is the newest face of sneaker brand Superga

Limerick is once again coming up with some innovative new artistic ventures

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »