News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardai 'making progress' in probe into brutal attack by gang of 20 youths

Gardai 'making progress' in probe into brutal attack by gang of 20 youths
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Monday, January 06, 2020 - 06:04 PM

Gardaí are making progress in identifying a gang of youths behind a savage attack on a teenager in which part of a finger was severed and major tendon damage inflicted on two other fingers.

Officers said up to 20 youths were involved in the incident in Artane, north Dublin, in what appears to have been a fight between two groups.

During the attack, an 18-year-old male was beaten with an iron bar and slashed across the face before one of his hands was maimed.

Given the injuries inflicted, gardaí suspect that some sort of machete-type weapon was used.

Gardai believe the gang that inflicted the wounds was larger in number, and brandished more serious weaponry, than the second group.

A member of the offending gang recorded part of the assault and uploaded it on social media.

It is thought the fight is related to some sort of feud, but may not be linked to local drug dealing, as initially thought.

The incident occurred on Thorndale Walk, a laneway in Artane, at around 8.40pm last Thursday.

The victim is an Irish national from a Polish background, but gardaí do not believe there was any racist motivation involved.

Sources said the garda team, operating out of Clontarf Garda Station, was satisfied with the way the investigation was going.

“A lot of work is going into identifying those people involved, and that takes time,” said one source.

The suspects are thought to be aged in their late teens to early 20s.

CCTV footage has been harvested and there are some images showing the suspect group in an area near the crime scene.

Gardaí have appealed to any witnesses or people with dashcams in their cars and in the area between 8pm and 9pm to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01-6664800 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Brendan Howlin calls for 'seriously dodgy' National Broadband Plan to be scrapped

Meanwhile, in a separate attack that also occurred last Thursday, two young boys were beaten around the head and face near a busy shopping centre.

The incident took place at 5pm on a pedestrian footbridge on the busy N4 near Liffey Valley Shopping Centre in Clondalkin, west Dublin.

The victims, thought to be aged in their early teens, were crossing a footbridge connecting the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre and King's Hospital and met a larger group of juveniles.

A Garda statement said: “These juveniles approached the male youths and proceeded to assault them. One of the youths managed to break free and alert members of the public to assist.”

The attackers, thought to be aged around 16 or 17, fled towards the shopping centre.

The statement said the victims received head and facial injuries and attended Midlands Regional Hospital and later discharged.

Gardaí in Lucan are appealing to any witnesses and anyone using the footbridge at around 5pm to come forward, as well as any road users with dashcams.

They are asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Estate agent predicts 'largely stable' house prices this year amid 'volatile' rent increases

More on this topic

Search underway after man attempts to bundle woman into boot of car in DublinSearch underway after man attempts to bundle woman into boot of car in Dublin

Gardaí investigate after man tries to force woman into boot of car in DublinGardaí investigate after man tries to force woman into boot of car in Dublin

Gardaí investigating alleged rape on ship in south-east on Christmas DayGardaí investigating alleged rape on ship in south-east on Christmas Day

British teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rapeBritish teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rape


GardaiArtaneDublinTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Worst-ever day for trolley overcrowding with 760 waiting for bedsWorst-ever day for trolley overcrowding with 760 waiting for beds

INMO criticises HSE's 'deliberate' slow down in recruitmentINMO criticises HSE's 'deliberate' slow down in recruitment

Stormont talks resume following 'productive' weekend meeting with Irish language campaignersStormont talks resume following 'productive' weekend meeting with Irish language campaigners

Mayor of Clare: RIC commemorations are 'historical revisionism gone too far'Mayor of Clare: RIC commemorations are 'historical revisionism gone too far'


Lifestyle

Sorting out a new home or getting your existing space in order? Carol O'Callaghan has advice.From adolescence to adulting: Shaking your home up a bit

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »