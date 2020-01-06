Gardai 'making progress' in probe into brutal attack by gang of 20 youths

Gardaí are making progress in identifying a gang of youths behind a savage attack on a teenager in which part of a finger was severed and major tendon damage inflicted on two other fingers.

Officers said up to 20 youths were involved in the incident in Artane, north Dublin, in what appears to have been a fight between two groups.

During the attack, an 18-year-old male was beaten with an iron bar and slashed across the face before one of his hands was maimed.

Given the injuries inflicted, gardaí suspect that some sort of machete-type weapon was used.

Gardai believe the gang that inflicted the wounds was larger in number, and brandished more serious weaponry, than the second group.

A member of the offending gang recorded part of the assault and uploaded it on social media.

It is thought the fight is related to some sort of feud, but may not be linked to local drug dealing, as initially thought.

The incident occurred on Thorndale Walk, a laneway in Artane, at around 8.40pm last Thursday.

The victim is an Irish national from a Polish background, but gardaí do not believe there was any racist motivation involved.

Sources said the garda team, operating out of Clontarf Garda Station, was satisfied with the way the investigation was going.

“A lot of work is going into identifying those people involved, and that takes time,” said one source.

The suspects are thought to be aged in their late teens to early 20s.

CCTV footage has been harvested and there are some images showing the suspect group in an area near the crime scene.

Gardaí have appealed to any witnesses or people with dashcams in their cars and in the area between 8pm and 9pm to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01-6664800 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Meanwhile, in a separate attack that also occurred last Thursday, two young boys were beaten around the head and face near a busy shopping centre.

The incident took place at 5pm on a pedestrian footbridge on the busy N4 near Liffey Valley Shopping Centre in Clondalkin, west Dublin.

The victims, thought to be aged in their early teens, were crossing a footbridge connecting the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre and King's Hospital and met a larger group of juveniles.

A Garda statement said: “These juveniles approached the male youths and proceeded to assault them. One of the youths managed to break free and alert members of the public to assist.”

The attackers, thought to be aged around 16 or 17, fled towards the shopping centre.

The statement said the victims received head and facial injuries and attended Midlands Regional Hospital and later discharged.

Gardaí in Lucan are appealing to any witnesses and anyone using the footbridge at around 5pm to come forward, as well as any road users with dashcams.

They are asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.