NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí make two arrests in Portugal in connection with cannabis growhouse found in Cork

Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 01:29 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman as part of a European Arrest Warrant in Portugal.

The man in his 30s and the woman in her 20s are wanted in connection with the seizure of around €187,000 worth of cannabis herb and cannabis plants in Dunmanway, Co Cork on January 18, 2016.

In 2016, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in West Cork carried out a search at a house in Dunmanway, Co Cork, and found the grow house.

Four men and a woman were arrested and detained at Bandon and Bantry Garda stations before being released without charge. A file for the DPP was prepared.

Yesterday, detectives from the Divisional Drugs Unit in West Cork executed a European Arrest Warrant on the man and woman in Lisbon, Portugal.

They have since been brought to Bandon Garda Station and are due to appear before Bantry District Court at 2pm today.

More on this topic

Tel Aviv deploys ‘zombie lights’ on pavements for mobile-obsessed pedestrians

Porto defender Eder Militao agrees six-year deal in Real Madrid move

Top leader of crime family shot dead in New York

Philippe Coutinho: You never know what the future holds

KEYWORDS

cannabisgrowhousecrimePortugal

More in this Section

Date set for inquest into Jastine Valdez death

Trial into four-month-old Mayo baby's death to take place next year

Simon Coveney: UK crash out could still happen by accident or default

One former British soldier to face charges over Bloody Sunday shootings


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Jeers to alcohol abuse on St Patrick’s Day

The Professional Worrier: How to manage anxiety and home and at work

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »