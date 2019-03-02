NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí make two arrests in connection with €320k drug raids in Limerick

Saturday, March 02, 2019 - 08:28 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí have seized around €320,000 worth of drugs from raids in three areas of Limerick.

Officers supported by the Garda Armed Support Unit seized the drugs yesterday during searches that were carried out in the Moyross, Coonagh Lower and Castletroy areas of Limerick.

They found cannabis herb and cocaine worth around €320,000.

A man aged 18 and a 47-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the investigation are being held at Henry Street Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 –Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

