Gardaí make two arrests after stabbing in Cork city centre

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 08:24 PM

Gardaí have made two arrests in connection with a stabbing in Cork city centre earlier this month.

A 41-year-old man was stabbed a number of times by a lone male while sitting in a parked car on North Main Street on Tuesday, October 1.

The incident occurred at approximately 10.45am, and the victim was accompanied by a young child at the time.

He was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Searches were carried out today by detective gardaí from the city's Serious Crime Unit, which resulted in the two arrests, of a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s.

The man is currently detained at Bridewell Garda Station.

The woman was taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station but has since been released without charge.

TOPIC: Gardai

