Gardaí make two arrests after officers find guns and drugs in Dublin raid

Gardaí make two arrests after officers find guns and drugs in Dublin raid
A gun seized by Gardaí today. Pic: Garda Press Office
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 09:30 PM

Gardaí have seized guns and drugs in a raid in Dublin today.

Gardaí from Mountjoy Garda station searched a premises at Palmerston Hall, Dominick Street, Dublin 7, at around 5pm this evening.

A gun seized by Gardaí today. Pic: Garda Press Office
A gun seized by Gardaí today. Pic: Garda Press Office

During the course of the search, two firearms were seized along with heroin and cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €22,000.

They also found a designer watch and clothing with an estimated value of €30,000 and a small sum of cash.

A watch seized by Gardaí today. Pic: Garda Press Office
A watch seized by Gardaí today. Pic: Garda Press Office

Two men, aged 26 and 32, were arrested at the scene and both are being held at Mountjoy Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The investigation is ongoing.

Some of the drugs seized by Gardaí today. Pic: Garda Press Office
Some of the drugs seized by Gardaí today. Pic: Garda Press Office

