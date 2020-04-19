Gardaí make two arrests after number of homes burgled in Longford

Two people have been arrested after a number of burglaries in County Longford this morning.

Property was taken from a number of homes in the Cloncoose area in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí then carried out the search of a property in Longford town earlier today.

Suspected stolen property and a car were seized and a man and woman in their 30s are being detained at Longford Garda Station.

Gardaí are also appealing to any persons who may have observed a red SEAT car in the area to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.