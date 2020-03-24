News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí make two arrests after man allegedly hit by car in Limerick assault

Gardaí make two arrests after man allegedly hit by car in Limerick assault
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - 09:35 PM

Two people have been arrested by gardaí investigating an alleged assault in the King's Island area of Limerick city.

A man was taken to hospital after allegedly being struck by a car and attacked with an implement last Wednesday afternoon.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick and has since been discharged.

Detectives raided two houses in the city this morning and arrested a man and a woman in their 30s at one of them.

They also seized two cars.

The woman has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, while the man remains in custody.

Gardaí at Mayorstone Park Garda Station are asking anyone who was in the St Mary's Park area of the city between 1pm and 2pm on Wednesday, March 18, to contact Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061-456980, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Gardaí concerned for missing 17-year-old girl


crime

More in this Section

European social affairs watchdog raises concerns about young workers in IrelandEuropean social affairs watchdog raises concerns about young workers in Ireland

FF, FG to swap policy papers to kickstart talksFF, FG to swap policy papers to kickstart talks

Arlene Foster: Follow Boris Johnson’s orders to save livesArlene Foster: Follow Boris Johnson’s orders to save lives

Covid-19: McDonald's closure announcement sparks drive thru queuesCovid-19: McDonald's closure announcement sparks drive thru queues


Lifestyle

Leslie Williams looks at some tops wines made by women.Leslie Williams: Delicious wines made by women

Trouble spreading across the Earth. People hiding away in their homes. You’d swear doom had arrived. And it has! Just in time.GameTech: Doom Eternal is just what we need

Given that her grandad helped design Mickey Mouse, Leslie Iwerks was the perfect candidate to make a film about the creatives at Disney, writes Esther McCarthy'The spirit of imagineering': New documentary goes behind the scenes at Disney

Turmeric puts the colour in your curry, but we're not sure if it can bring the glow to our skin.Skin Nerd: Jury is still out on benefits of turmeric for the skin

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »