Gardaí make two arrests after man allegedly hit by car in Limerick assault

Two people have been arrested by gardaí investigating an alleged assault in the King's Island area of Limerick city.

A man was taken to hospital after allegedly being struck by a car and attacked with an implement last Wednesday afternoon.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick and has since been discharged.

Detectives raided two houses in the city this morning and arrested a man and a woman in their 30s at one of them.

They also seized two cars.

The woman has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, while the man remains in custody.

Gardaí at Mayorstone Park Garda Station are asking anyone who was in the St Mary's Park area of the city between 1pm and 2pm on Wednesday, March 18, to contact Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061-456980, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.