Gardaí make two arrests after €46.5k drug raids in Mayo

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, November 03, 2019 - 06:12 PM

Gardaí in Co. Mayo have seized more than €45,000 worth of drugs in two separate raids over the weekend.

The county's drugs unit, supported by the Community Engagement Team from Westport Garda Station, carried out two house raids in the Westport area on Friday and Saturday..

In the first search, Gardaí recovered cocaine with an estimated value of €42,000 along with mixing agent and a small quantity of MDMA with an estimated value of €100.

In the second search, cocaine worth around €2,000, around €2,500 worth of herbal cannabis and mixing agent were recovered.

A male and a female aged 21 and 18 were arrested and detained at Westport Garda Station in connection with the finds.

They have since been released without charge and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations are ongoing.

The drugs seized over the weekend. Pic from Garda Facebook page.
drug seizureTOPIC: Drug seizures

