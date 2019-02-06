NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí make three arrests in connection with Hutch-Kinahan probe

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 07:30 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Michael Keogh was killed in 2017.

Gardaí have made three arrests as part of their investigation into the murder of Michael Keogh in Dublin in 2017.

Mr Keogh was shot dead at the age of 27 on May 31, 2017, at Sheridan Court on Dorset Street.

Two men in their 40s and a woman in her 30s were arrested today and are currently detained at garda stations in Dulin city centre.

The woman and one of the men are being held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice, 2007, and can be questioned for up to seven days.

The second man is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, and can be held for 24 hours.

The arrests are understood to be part of the probe by gardaí into the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud.


