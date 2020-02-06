News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí make three arrests and seize drugs, cash and imitation gun in raids on 7 flats

Some of the drugs seized today. Pic: Garda Press Office.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 08:57 PM

Three men have been arrested after Gardaí seized more than €43,000 worth of drugs, an imitation handgun and €4,500 in cash in Dublin.

Seven flats were searched in the Hardwick Street area of Dublin City Centre at around 4pm this afternoon.

Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €40,000 was seized along with cocaine estimated to be worth €3,000.

€4,500 in cash was seized, along with an imitation handgun and pepper-spray.

Three men in their 20s were arrested and are currently detained for questioning at Mountjoy Garda Station.

