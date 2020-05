Gardaí have seized more than €100,000 worth of cannabis (pending analysis) in Co. Offaly.

Officers from the Laois/Offaly Divisional Drugs Unit, the Portlaoise/Tullamore Detective Units and members from Birr Garda Station searched a house in the Birr Town area.

More than €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis was seized during the search.

They also arrested three men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, and they are being questioned at Birr and Tullamore Garda Stations.

Investigations are continuing.