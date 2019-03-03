Gardaí make nine arrests after raiding cannabis grow house in Dublin

Gardaí have discovered a cannabis grow house in Dublin.

Officers from the South Eastern Region and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau carried out a number of searches in Dublin and Wexford yesterday targeting an organised crime group.

The cannabis grow house found in Dublin yesterday. Pic: Garda Press Office.

They found a cannabis cultivation unit when they searched a commercial premises in the north inner city area of Dublin.

There were more than 800 cannabis plants, with an estimated value of €640,000, seized. They also arrested four people at the scene.

Officers carried out more searches in Co. Wexford where a further five arrests were made.

The nine people arrested are being held at Garda Stations in Dublin and Wexford and they include six Portuguese men, a British man, and a man and woman from Ireland. They range in age from 17 to 45 years.