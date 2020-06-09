Gardaí make further arrest in connection with Carrigaline assault in Cork

Gardaí investigating an assault that occurred in Carrigaline, Co Cork last Saturday have arrested a male juvenile in connection with the incident.

The teenager was arrested this morning at home and taken to Togher Garda station.

He was detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and was later released this evening.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Two other male teenagers were interviewed after caution this afternoon.

Investigations are continuing.

The assault is believed to have occurred after the victim refused to give his attacker €2 for bus fare.

There have been several appeals for people not to share mobile phone footage of the attack.