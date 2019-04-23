NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí make fresh appeal for information on fatal collision involving motorcyclist

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 01:05 PM

Gardaí at Dundrum Garda Station investigating a fatal collision in Ballinteer on April 8 are appealing for further information.

Investigating Gardaí are particularly anxious to speak to the driver of a silver BMW who stopped at the scene of the collision involving a female pedestrian and a motorcyclist.

It is understood that the pedestrian had just alighted from a bus and was attempting to cross the road when the collision occurred at approximately 7.45pm.

She was taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital and was transferred to Beaumont where she passed away on April 13.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this collision is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station 01-6665600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

