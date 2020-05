A man in his 20s been hospitalised with serious injuries after a "public order incident" in Co Tipperary yesterday evening.

The incident led to one person being arrested by local gardaí.

The man, also in his 20s, has been held overnight at Clonmel Garda Station after being arrested in connection with the incident.

A woman about the same age was also hurt.

Gardaí and paramedics were called out to the scene at the Green in Fethard about 8pm.