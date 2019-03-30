NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí make arrest as man in his 20s dies from stab wounds in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 30, 2019 - 08:44 PM

A man has died after being stabbed to death in Dublin this evening.

The man, who was in his 20s, died following an incident at a house in Mulhuddart.

Shortly after 6pm this evening, Gardaí discovered the man who had apparent stab wounds in a house at Castlecurragh Heath in Mulhuddart.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers have since arrested a man in his 20s in connection with the incident and he is being questioned at Finglas Garda Station.

The body of dead man is still at the scene and the State Pathologist has been notified.

A Garda forensic examination will take place and an incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station 01-6669000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

