Gardaí make arrest after teenager stabbed on DART

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on a DART in Dublin last night.

A teenager is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries in hospital after he received a stab wound to the chest.

The incident happened on a northbound service between Killester and Harmonstown.

A teenager was arrested shortly after 10pm at Killester Dart Station.

It appears that the victim and suspected offender were known to one another.

Services were suspended for a time between Clontarf and Howth Junction but are now back up and running.