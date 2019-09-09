News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí make arrest after 'suspicious' death of man in Cork farmhouse

By Olivia Kelleher
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 04:27 PM

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances around the discovery of the body of a man in Co. Cork this morning.

The 29-year-old man was found dead at a farmhouse in Shanavagoon, Ladysbridge, at 7am today.

Gardaí have indicated that the man had a number of injuries.

His body was removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination and the Office of the State Pathologist has also been notified.

A man in his late 20s has been arrested in connection with this incident and is currently being detained at Cobh Garda Station in Co Cork. He is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Investigations are ongoing.

The death is being treated as suspicious. The results of the post-mortem examination will determine the direction of the investigation.

