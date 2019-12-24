Gardaí make arrest after boy, 10, and two women stabbed in Cork

A 10-year-old boy and two women have been injured following a stabbing incident in Cork city.

Gardaí have confirmed the boy was injured in the Mayfield area overnight.

He sustained minor injuries at some point during the night while one of the women sustained serious injuries and another woman received minor injuries.

All of the victims were taken to hospital for treatment, while one of them has since been discharged.

One person has been arrested in connection to this incident, and taken in for questioning.