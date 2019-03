Gardaí have discovered a cannabis grow house in Carlow town.

The grow house is in the Tullow Road area of the town and holds around 170 mature cannabis plants.

The inside of the cannabis grow house in Carlow town. Pic: Garda Press Office.

Officers also found a significant quantity of harvested plant material. They estimate the total value of the cannabis is €235,000.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and has been detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act.

The scene is being examined by Garda Scenes of Crime Examiners.