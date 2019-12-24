News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí make arrest after boy, 10, and two women stabbed in Cork

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 06:39 AM

A 10-year-old boy and two women have been stabbed during what is being described as an aggravated burglary in Cork city.

Gardaí have confirmed the boy was injured in the Glanmire Road area of Mayfield at around 11pm last night.

He sustained minor injuries while the two women sustained serious injuries. The women were aged in their 20s and 40s and were taken to Cork University Hospital.

An 18-year-old woman received minor injuries and has since been discharged.

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection to this incident, and taken in for questioning at Mayfield Garda Station.


