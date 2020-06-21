News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí make €340k cannabis seizure after van sped away from checkpoint

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 21, 2020 - 09:03 AM

Gardaí in Dublin have seized €340,000 worth of suspected cannabis following an incident in the capital yesterday.

While conducting a checkpoint on the Ratoath Road in Finglas, gardaí observed a van turning away from the checkpoint, a garda spokesperson said.

"A managed containment operation ensued as gardaí pursued the offending vehicle," they added.

"The van was discovered abandoned a short time later on Dunsink Lane.

"A thorough search was conducted of the area with assistance from the Garda Air Support Unit. The driver was not located."

Gardaí say they discovered 17 vacuum-packed bags, weighing approximately 1kg each, in the rear of the vehicle.

The packages contained a large quantity suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of €340,000.

The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The van has been seized for a technical examination.

No arrests have been made at this time, gardaí say but investigations are ongoing.

