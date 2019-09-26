Gardaí make 34 arrests during day of action in Carlow and Kilkenny

Gardaí in Co. Kilkenny and Co. Carlow made 34 arrests yesterday as part of a day of action against crime.

Officers taking part in Operation Storm also seized three cars.

A number of the people arrested were suspected of theft, assault, burglaries, possession of drugs for sale and supply, making threats and possessing a firearm.

Gardaí and Kilkenny County Council also carried out a checkpoint at Templemartin, Co. Kilkenny, to catch anyone trying to dispose of waste illegally.

One person was found and a fixed payment notice was issued for not having a waste disposal permit on board.

One man is being questioned at Kilkenny Garda station in relation to a €25,000 cannabis seizure, while another two people appeared in court yesterday in connection with other offences.

Twelve were remanded on bail and are due to appear in court at a later date, while seven were arrested and later released with files being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ten arrests were made on foot of Active Bench Warrants.